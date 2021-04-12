Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.92% of National Presto Industries worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Presto Industries by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries stock opened at $105.69 on Monday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.46 and a 52-week high of $117.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.41 and a 200-day moving average of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

