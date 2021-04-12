Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.41 Per Share

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Northrop Grumman in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $5.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

NYSE:NOC opened at $339.95 on Monday. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $357.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

