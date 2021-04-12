Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $340.30. 13,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,218. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $357.12. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.45.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

