Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Northwest Natural worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,501,000 after buying an additional 300,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,198,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 36,872 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 24,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NWN opened at $54.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,397 shares of company stock valued at $261,156. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

