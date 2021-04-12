NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.58

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.58 and last traded at $67.50, with a volume of 519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.97.

A number of research firms have commented on NWE. KeyCorp raised their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 72.51%.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,975,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

