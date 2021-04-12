nOS (NOS) Market Capitalization Tops $5.28 Million

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.51 or 0.00274172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.01 or 0.00716653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,043.91 or 1.00068865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.58 or 0.00959262 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00018573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official website is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

