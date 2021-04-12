Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 159,248 shares.The stock last traded at $95.53 and had previously closed at $96.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $76.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,324,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $13,799,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 161,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

