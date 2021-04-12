Novak Financial Planning LLC Acquires 3,777 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.14 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $214.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

