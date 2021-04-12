Novak Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $96.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.27. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.64 and a 12-month high of $96.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

