Novak Financial Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Novak Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $77.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.