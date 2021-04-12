Novak Financial Planning LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $6,645,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,831 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $52.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.19.

