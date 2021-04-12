Novak Financial Planning LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Novak Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $486.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $470.56 and its 200-day moving average is $418.52. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $269.51 and a 1-year high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

