Novak Financial Planning LLC Has $5.55 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,656,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 45,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 236.0% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 122,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 85,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.19 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

