Novak Financial Planning LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Novak Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $266.14 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $147.60 and a 12 month high of $268.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

