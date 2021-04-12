NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Get NSK alerts:

NSK stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -85.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. NSK has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $21.62.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. NSK had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.