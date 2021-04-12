Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.00

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $56.01, with a volume of 21150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUAN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 455.80, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,242,000 after purchasing an additional 529,174 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,307 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

