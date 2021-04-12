Nuance Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 148,478 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,351% compared to the average volume of 4,303 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $7.39 on Monday, hitting $52.97. 3,620,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,764. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 537.20, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NUAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.