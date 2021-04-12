Nucleus Vision (NCASH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.02 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $50.45 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00054269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.61 or 0.00658700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00086980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00035883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00042450 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.