Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52,614.00

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $52,614.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00066711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.96 or 0.00272773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.15 or 0.00704648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,247.63 or 0.99621386 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.32 or 0.00962890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars.

