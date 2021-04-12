NuCypher Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000965 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $237.65 million and $17.04 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00054842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $416.46 or 0.00690015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00036284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00042944 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,149,711,524 coins and its circulating supply is 408,250,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

