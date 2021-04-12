NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Shares Gap Down to $18.90

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $18.19. NuStar Energy shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 625 shares trading hands.

NS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.62.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NuStar Energy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 903,507 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 48,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 359,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.