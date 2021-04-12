Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 207,511 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 242.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 207,511 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of B. Riley Financial worth $12,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 386,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $61.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.68. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $68.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.80%.

In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,778. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 141,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,514,106. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 133,645 shares of company stock worth $5,882,290 and have sold 1,400,020 shares worth $1,479,369. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

