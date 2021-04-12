Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 43,243 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Xperi worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Xperi by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 258,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Xperi by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 24,374 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $22.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $433.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.88 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.81%.

In related news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

