Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,088 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Choice Hotels International worth $12,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CHH opened at $109.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $114.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.61.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

CHH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

