Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 36,230 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Brady worth $12,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Brady by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after acquiring an additional 799,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brady by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,183,000 after acquiring an additional 616,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,255,000 after acquiring an additional 303,956 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $11,771,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brady by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 196,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 21,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,190,003.52. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 13,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $747,282.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRC opened at $55.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

