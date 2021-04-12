Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,814 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $15,915,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 947.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,117.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.