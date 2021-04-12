Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 574,849 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Wolverine World Wide worth $12,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

