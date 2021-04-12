Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 235,615 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.54. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

