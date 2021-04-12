Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,440 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Navistar International worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Navistar International by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,447,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Navistar International by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Navistar International alerts:

NAV stock opened at $44.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85. Navistar International Co. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $210,026.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.