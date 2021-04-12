Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $12,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,484,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after acquiring an additional 503,010 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after acquiring an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 286,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In other news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,339 shares of company stock worth $7,019,914. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSM opened at $89.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $93.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average is $80.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

