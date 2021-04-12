Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.12 Million Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,813 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,477,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,190,000 after purchasing an additional 688,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,826,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,385,000 after purchasing an additional 61,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 368,916 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALEX opened at $17.13 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 856.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

