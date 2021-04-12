Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.24 Million Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,042 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Kontoor Brands worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTB. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 46.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,874 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,740,000 after buying an additional 54,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KTB opened at $56.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

