Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.27 Million Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 351,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.96% of Independence Realty Trust worth $12,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,357,000 after buying an additional 915,397 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,150,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 155,783 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 436,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Shares of IRT opened at $15.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

