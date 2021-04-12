Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.34 Million Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of United Natural Foods worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 93.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 128,290 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNFI opened at $35.30 on Monday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

