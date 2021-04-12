Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.38 Million Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,729 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $12,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after buying an additional 315,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,539,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 242,102 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $10.21 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

