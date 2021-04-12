Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.39 Million Stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 77,836 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.64% of Green Plains worth $12,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPRE. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter worth $289,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter worth $233,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 826.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

GPRE opened at $27.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

