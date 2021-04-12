Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.50 Million Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178,686 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Avista worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,077,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Avista by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 117,532 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Avista by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $98,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $83,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AVA opened at $47.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.60 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.423 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 97.13%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

