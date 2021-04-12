Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.58 Million Stock Position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,336 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of G1 Therapeutics worth $12,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,550,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,901,000 after buying an additional 55,891 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $309,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,608 over the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

