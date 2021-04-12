Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.32 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,624 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Acuity Brands worth $13,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,608,000 after purchasing an additional 109,919 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Acuity Brands by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,995,000 after purchasing an additional 206,119 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Acuity Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 390,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Acuity Brands by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,489,000 after purchasing an additional 164,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,406,000 after acquiring an additional 89,626 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $170.18 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $173.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.19.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

