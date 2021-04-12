Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Columbia Banking System worth $12,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth about $701,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 37.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 91,864 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth $1,216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $44.29 on Monday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

