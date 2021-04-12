Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,079 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Premier worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Premier by 9.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $34.14 on Monday. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PINC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

