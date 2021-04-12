Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.42% of Central Pacific Financial worth $12,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NYSE:CPF opened at $27.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

