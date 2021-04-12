Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 517,156 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 296.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,156 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.90% of El Pollo Loco worth $12,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 17,577 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo Loco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $608.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.57.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

