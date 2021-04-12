Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,615 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,226 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Washington Federal worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $31.09 on Monday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

