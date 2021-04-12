Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Ralph Lauren worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,953 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,861,000 after purchasing an additional 442,622 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,833,000 after purchasing an additional 144,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 525.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 87,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,950 shares of company stock worth $4,904,705. 35.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RL opened at $127.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.36 and its 200 day moving average is $98.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

