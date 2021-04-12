Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 100,879 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,879 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CyberArk Software worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $135.75 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $169.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.68 and its 200 day moving average is $132.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,939.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

