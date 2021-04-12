Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,594 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,594 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Livent worth $13,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Livent by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Livent by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 22,523 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 116,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 57,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $17.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -189.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. B. Riley started coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

