Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 23,532 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,532 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of The Bancorp worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $199,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $21.80 on Monday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.68 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. Analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

