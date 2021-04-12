Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 346,474 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,239,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 346,474 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of OPKO Health worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 74,030 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,528,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 236,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $1,173,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

