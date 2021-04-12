Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 36,120 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,517 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 36,120 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Zumiez worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth about $2,097,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,802 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $46.94 on Monday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Hyde sold 22,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $988,681.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,747 shares in the company, valued at $641,052.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $1,122,096.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,853,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

